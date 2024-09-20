ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies are in Queens to take on the New York Mets on Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Mets Projected Starters

Cristopher Sanchez vs. David Peterson

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9) with a 3.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 172 innings pitched, 142K/38BB, .260 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Mets: No Decision, 7 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 5.13 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 66.2 innings pitched, 47K/22BB, .314 oBA

David Peterson (9-2) with a 2.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 110.1 innings pitched, 89K/43BB, .244 oBA

Last Start: at Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 7.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 2.82 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65.2 innings pitched, 42K/23BB, .246 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Mets Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -116

New York Mets: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cristopher Sanchez is having a great season, but a lot of his success has come at home. However, Sanchez has pitched well against the Mets this season. In his two games started against New York, Sanchez has thrown 12.2 innings, allowed 13 hits, struck out 12, and he has an ERA of 2.84. The Phillies have won both of those games, as well. If Sanchez can have another good start against New York, the Phillies are going to win this game.

Philadelphia has a great offense. They are fourth in the MLB in batting average, sixth in slugging percentage, and they take plenty of walks. The Phillies have a very dangerous lineup, and that is a big reason why they are going to win the NL East division. David Peterson's advanced stats seem to suggest he has gotten a bit lucky this season. If the Phillies get their offense going, they are going to win this game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yes, David Peterson's advanced stats suggest a bit of luck, but that should not take away the type of season he is having. Peterson is coming off a fantastic start against the Phillies, and that should not surprise anybody. Peterson has allowed more than three earned runs in just three of his starts this season. If he gets in trouble, he finds a way out of it. He gets a lot of ground balls too, which makes for more outs and fewer extra-base hits. If Peterson continues to pitch as he has all season, the Mets will win this game.

Sanchez is having a fantastic season. However, his road stats would make him seem like one of the worst pitchers in the MLB. On the road, opposing teams are batting .314 off him, and they walk much more. Sanchez has lost six of his nine games on the road, as well. The Mets have the ability to do some damage on offense, and they should be able to do a little bit of that in this game. If they can get to Sanchez and knock him out a bit early, the Mets will win.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is a good pitching matchup. I do think David Peterson will outlast Cristopher Sanchez, though. I will take the Mets to win this game straight up at home.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-102)