The Pirates make the trip to Milwaukee to face the Brewers! The Pirates have struggled with consistency this season, while the Brewers have been one of the best teams in the MLB. Both teams are coming off a win heading into this series too. Our MLB odds series has our Pirates-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Pirates-Brewers Projected Starters

Martin Perez vs. Tobias Myers

Martin Perez (1-4) with a 4.72 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 7.1 innings and gave up one run on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a Pirates loss.

2024 Road Splits: (1-2) 5.97 ERA

Tobias Myers (5-3) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up four runs on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts in a Brewers loss.

2024 Home Splits: (1-0) 4.97 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Brewers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +128

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh / Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates have been inconsistent this season on their way to a 43-47 record. They have struggled behind the plate, but their pitching has been average and in the middle of the pack this season. Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, and Jack Suwinski have been solid behind the plate despite the offensive struggles as a whole. Jared Jones and Mitch Keller have been solid for the pitching staff. It is also worth noting that Paul Skenes has been great too. The Pirates have struggled to find consistency all this season and it's the main thing holding them back.

The Pirates are starting Martin Perez on the mound. He has a 1-4 record, a 4.72 ERA, and a 1.54 WHIP. Through 68.2 innings, he has allowed 40 runs on 84 hits with 22 walks and 52 strikeouts. He has started in 13 games this season, and the Pirates have gone 4-9 in those games. He started the season playing well but has struggled recently. He also gets a massive challenge against the Brewers behind the plate in this game with how well they have played on offense all season.

The offense for the Pirates has struggled this season. They are 24th in the MLB in team batting average at .230 after having a batting average of .239 last season. Bryan Reynolds is the leader in almost every batting category. Reynolds leads in batting average at .278, in home runs at 16, in RBI at 54, in OBP at .343, and in hits at 101. This is a difficult matchup for a struggling offense because of how well Tobias Myers has played for the Brewers this season on the mound.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season with a 53-38 record. Their offense has been great and is top five in the league, while their pitching has been a top 10 unit overall. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to play against, regardless of the team. Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, and Tobias Myers have been the biggest keys on the mound with both being great and Robert Gasser has also been solid recently.

The Brewers are starting Tobias Myers on the mound where he has a 5-3 record, a 3.52 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. He has allowed 25 runs on 57 hits with 19 walks and 56 strikeouts through 64 innings. In his 13 appearances this season, the Brewers are 7-6. Myers has been solid on the mound and a bright spot for the Brewers this season. He also gets a favorable matchup in this game against a struggling Pirates offense that has struggled to find any consistency this year.

The offense for the Brewers has been red-hot this season. The Brewers are fifth in team batting average at .256 compared to finishing last season with a .254 average. Rhys Hoskins, William Contreras, and Willy Adames lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Contreras leads in batting average at .297, in OBP at .360, and in total hits at 105. Adames and Hoskins are tied for the lead in home runs at 13 and then Adames leads in RBI at 58. This offense has been one of the best in the MLB and gets a favorable matchup against Martin Perez on the mound for the Pirates.

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are just the better team. They have the pitching advantage with Myers over Perez and the much better offense behind the plate, compared to the Pirates. Neither team has a lot of momentum leading into this matchup, but the Brewers should win and cover at home thanks to their great offense and behind the arm of Myers on the mound.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers