On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets faced off against one another in a clash between the top two picks of the 2021 NBA Draft — Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green. Both the Pistons and Rockets have been seeing their respective rebuilds bear fruit in a huge way this season, with the former already surpassing their win total last year by eight following a 107-96 victory over Houston.

Both Cunningham and Green have been playing well; the latter, in particular, has been catching fire as of late, proving himself to be more than just an empty stats scorer. Nonetheless, it's clear that there is no love lost between the Pistons and Rockets' young guards, with Cunningham, in a guest appearance on TNT's NBA Tuesday show, shedding light on his rivalry with Green that has been in the works dating back to when they were in high school.

“It's exactly that. We want to compete against each other. They've always put us up against each other since high school as far as who's better. I think we both kinda enjoy to be able to head up against each other and see who's the best. I don't think we need any of that [handshakes and pleasantries]. We both kinda know what it is,” Cunningham said.

It's becoming increasingly clear that the burgeoning Pistons star isn't too fond of Green, and the Rockets guard appears to be well content to return the favor. Of course, this has not yet devolved into full-blown beef quite yet, and it's not quite clear if the relationship between the two will ever reach that point.

Nonetheless, as much as fans would want to turn this into the league's next great rivalry, Cunningham has nothing but respect for Green, especially when he's been playing a prominent role for one of the best teams in the league today in the Rockets.

Pistons' Cade Cunningham and Rockets' Jalen Green are on their way to achieving great things

Cade Cunningham, barring an unforeseen robbery, will be making his first All-Star team this season. He's played a central role in the Pistons' resurgence as a franchise, stuffing the stat sheet nightly and leading Detroit to an above .500 record past the halfway mark of the season.

Meanwhile, Jalen Green has had his fair share of question marks regarding his standing as a long-term member of the Rockets' core. But Green has been improving his efficiency over the past few weeks, highlighting his ceiling as a go-to scorer for the team on the perimeter for years to come.