Pitt looks to remain undefeated as they visit North Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Pitt-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Pitt enters the game sitting at 4-0 on the year. They opened with a win over Kent State before visiting Cincinnati. In that game, they would be down 27-6 in the third quarter, but Pitt would score three touchdowns, and then hit a field goal with 17 seconds left to win the game 28-27. They would then face West Virginia, where it was a tight game. The two were tied at the half and the end of the third quarter. Pitt would go down 34-24, but Pitt would score twice, including with 32 seconds left to win the game 38-34. Their last time out they beat Youngstown State 73-17.

Meanwhile, UNC comes into the game 3-2. They opened up with wins over Minnesota, Charlotte, and NC Central. They would then face James Madison at home. North Carolina struggled on defense, sitting down 53-21 at the half, and losing the game 70-50. Last time out, they would face Duke. UNC would lead 17-0 at the half, and extend the lead to 20-0. Still, Duke would make the comeback. They scored in the third quarter, and then twice in the fourth, beating UNC 21-20.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Pitt-North Carolina Odds

Pitt: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -152

North Carolina: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 64.5 (-105)

Under: 64.5 (-115)

How to Watch Pitt vs. North Carolina

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Eli Holstein has led the way for Pitt this year. He has completed 87 passes on 129 attempts this year. That has been good for 1,183 yards and 12 touchdowns. Further, he has thrown just two interceptions this year. Holstein has been sacked 11 times this year but has moved well overall. He has run 38 times this year for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 20 receptions this year for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kenny Johnson has 15 receptions this year for 202 yards and two scores on the year. Censere Lee has also been solid, with 12 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. Desmond Reid has also been solid in the receiving game. He has 13 receptions this year for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Further, he has run 44 times this year for 319 yards and a touchdown. Further, Daniel Carter has run 11 times for 137 yards and two scores.

Pitt is 82nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 50th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 46th against the rush while sitting 77th against the pass. Rasheem Biles has been solid this year. He has three sacks and is third on the team with 32 tackles. Further, he has broken up a pass. Meanwhile, Donovan McMillon leads the team in tackles this year while also having two pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble. Kyle Louis has also been solid. He is second on the team in tackles, plus has a sack, a pass breakup, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

With injuries to the top two quarterbacks for UNC, Jocolby Crswell has led the way. He has completed 64 of 111 passes this year for 889 yards and six scored. He has been sacked six times while also throwing three interceptions this year. His top target this year has been J.J. Jones. He has 16 receptions for 264 yards on the year, with a touchdown. Bryson Nesbit has also been solid this year. He has 17 receptions for 208 yards and three scored. John Copenhaver rounds out the top targets on the year. He has 12 receptions for 146 yards and two scores.

The running game has been led by Omarion Hampton. He has run 114 times this year for 658 yards. He has 5.8 yards per carry this year, with six touchdowns on the season. Meanwhile, Davion Gause has 27 carries this year for 169 yards. He has scored twice on the ground this year. Finally, Charleston French has been solid running for 78 yards this year and a score.

North Carolina has struggled on defense this year. They are 97th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 86th in opponent yards per game. North Carolina is 55th against the rush while sitting 103rd against the pass this year. Jakeen Harris has led the way. He has 32 tackles on the year, to lead the team, while having two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Amare Campbell has three sacks this year while breaking up a pass, plus a forced fumble. Finally, Alijah Huzzie has five pass breakups this year.

Final Pitt-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Pitt has been great on offense this year. They are 12th in the nation in points this year, while sitting ninth in passing yards per game this year. North Carolina has lost two straight games. In the first one, the defense was awful, in the second, the defense started strong but fell apart late in the game. With how Pitt's offense has been playing this year, they should be able to score well. Take Pitt and lay the points.

Final Pitt-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Pitt -2.5 (-122)