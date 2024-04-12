PGA Tour 2K23 will be free to play this weekend for Xbox Game Pass Core & Ultimate subscribers. The latest PGA Tour 2K game offers playable pros, championship courses, a new mode, and more. If you've always wanted to play PGA Tour 2K23, or get into the series, now might be the best chance yet. Therefore, we'll show you how to play PGA Tour 2K23 for free this weekend. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
How To Play PGA Tour 2K23 For Free This Weekend – Xbox Free Play Days
This week’s #FreePlayDays features PGA Tour 2K23 and Classified France '44. If you don’t have Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate, don’t fret – Fallout 76 is available for free trial to all Xbox members. Click to learn more.https://t.co/QlSwNrot0B
— Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 11, 2024
From Thursday, April 11th – Sunday, April 14th (11:59 PM PST), Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate subscribers can play PGA Tour 2K23 for free. Furthermore, they'll also be able to play other titles like Classified France '44, and Fallout 76 (the latter which is free for all Xbox members for a limited time).
How Do You Download PGA Tour 2K23 For Free? – Xbox Free Play Days
On the console, go to your subscriptions tab within the Xbox Store, scroll down to Free Play Days, and download the select title. This will allow you to play PGA Tour 2K23 for free. Furthermore, the Free Play Day Games are also available at discounted prices, should you enjoy your experience with the game.
Once downloaded, feel free to play PGA Tour 2K23 to your heart's content. The latest entry in the PGA Tour 2K series offers a wide variety of modes to keep you swinging throughout the weekend. Furthermore, the game also offers Crossplay functionality, letting you play with users on other platforms.
Firstly, PGA Tour 2K, like other 2K sports games, allows you to create your own MyPLAYER and experience your own career. While not as detailed or narrative driven as NBA 2K, it still offers a solid single-player career. Upgrade your player throughout their career and make history on the courses you drive on.
That said, it also offers tons of real, playable pros to use across several modes. From Tiger Woods to Nelly Korda, and even Michael Jordan for those who pre-ordered or purchased a special edition), PGA Tour 2K23 contains an impressive roster of golfers. Of course, feel free to pin any of them against your own MyPLAYER.
However, if you're not keen on playing golf you can always create your own course in the Course Designer mode. Overall, this mode allows you to design your own course, its environment, the hole placements, and much more. This mode alone feels like its own separate title, and some of the community creations really stand out. We look forward to seeing more creations come to life this weekend.
Along with new controls, PGA Tour 2K23 also offers a new Topgolf mode if you want to take a break from the courses. This fun new mode offers a quick, plug-and-play mode to get you swinging in no time. Whether you play online against friends or foes, or by yourself, PGA Tour 2K23 offers no shortage of content.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Free Play Days event this weekend. We hope you enjoy PGA Tour 2K23, should you decide to purchase it. Of course, feel free to read our own review if you want to think about trying it. Also, check out 2K's upcoming Tennis title, TopSpin 2K25.
For more gaming and PGA 2K news, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.