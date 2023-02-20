Not many people are high on the Boston Red Sox in 2023, but that does not mean that team president and CEO Sam Kennedy and manager Alex Cora agree with the outside perception of the team.

“Pressure is definitely on the 2023 Boston Red Sox,” Sam Kennedy said, via ESPN.

The team president addressed the sentiment surrounding the team, despite the frustrations of the fanbase resulting from a last-place finish in 2022 and losing fan favorite Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency.

“We didn’t deliver on 2022 and we need to do a better job of communicating our message to our fans,” Kennedy said. “That’s on me, frankly. I’m the leader of the organization and if we’re not effectively communicating our strategy to our fans, that’s on me. That’s on use. We need to get better at it.”

The team did extend star third baseman Rafael Devers, which did help the frustrated fanbase a bit.

Kennedy also discussed expectations for the upcoming season.

“We certainly had a lot of interest in our offseason and we heard a lot from fans,” Kennedy said. “We have to be competitive. If we’re competitive it’ll take care of any lack of interest.”

Manager Alex Cora talked about the predictions for the Red Sox this season, many of which do not expect a great season. Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections have the Red Sox finishing with 80 wins, good fourth in the American League East ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite the loss of Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox internally are expressing confidence, unlike the projections.

“As long was I’ve been around, they’re usually wrong,” Cora said, via ESPN. “I don’t put a lot of stock in them. We’ll let the players do the talking.”

The Red Sox have gone from worst to first multiple times in recent memory, they will try to do that again with Kennedy, Cora, and Rafael Devers in 2023.