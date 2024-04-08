As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Atlanta Falcons, who have the No. 8 overall selection in this year's draft.
The Falcons have been one of the more active teams since free agency began, most notably with their acquisition of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Along with two new wide receivers, Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, the Falcons have addressed many big needs. That also means they have the luxury of being somewhat flexible in this year's draft, specifically with their first-round pick.
However, that doesn't mean the Falcons should be foolish with their picks and necessarily select a player just because he might be considered the best player available. Like with any team, they have some needs that should be addressed, with this draft offering the opportunity to do so.
Now, here are three players that the Falcons should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Any quarterback in the first round (Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy etc.)
There's always a chance that one of the highly touted quarterbacks in this year's draft class could be sitting there at No. 8. It likely won't be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or even Jayden Daniels. But Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy, and Bo Nix could be there. However, unless the Falcons were picking in the top three picks, there's no need for them to select a quarterback in the first round now, or trade up that high to get one for that matter. The Falcons went out and got the best available quarterback on the free-agent market in Cousins, which should make them a playoff contender now in the weak NFC South Division.
The Falcons will potentially have four years with Cousins, so barring a devastating injury that would jeopardize his career, Atlanta should be fine not selecting a quarterback for the next couple of seasons, at least when looking for their next starter.
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Look, this is a fun idea, bringing a local fan favorite from the nearby college team. But having other needs that need to be met, getting Brock Bowers somewhat feels like a waste to some degree. No doubt that Bowers is a potential game-changer tight end, having led the Bulldogs in receiving yards for the past three seasons. But the Falcons already have Kyle Pitts, who is begging for more targets. Adding Bowers, while again, is a fun idea and would make the offense even more lethal than what it already could be, there's only one football for Cousins to throw. Unless the Falcons have plans to move off Pitts, Bowers is more of a want than a need.
Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
The cornerback position should definitely be one of priority for the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, drafting Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. seems a bit risky and they should seek elsewhere.
Rakestraw was plagued by injuries in his final season with the Tigers, which obviously affected his production and playing time. In fact, he missed the Senior Bowl entirely after having surgery in December to fix a core muscle injury that he dealt with most of last season, per ESPN's Matt Miller. Overall, due to that and a groin injury, Rakestraw missed four games for Missouri last year, which resulted in him earning only 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, and zero interceptions.
Considering his injury history, the Falcons should only consider Rakestraw if he's available in the second round with their No. 43 pick, but not with their No. 8 pick.