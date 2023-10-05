The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the 2023 season coming off a wild offseason but with plenty of positivity for their future. We're here to share our NBA odds series to make a Trail Blazers over-under win total prediction for the 2023 season.

It was an offseason to forget for the Portland Trail Blazers. First, Damian Lillard requested a trade. Things went stale for a while. Finally, the Blazers shipped Lillard off for Jrue Holiday. But the Blazers traded Holiday to the Boston Celtics. Now, the Blazers got younger and have finally launched themselves into rebuilding mode. Coach Chauncey Billups has his hands full as he tries to navigate this new lineup. Ultimately, it will be his most challenging test.

But some questions linger as the Blazers prep for the new season. How will the youth adjust? What will Deandre Ayton do with his new team, and how much can he give? Moreover, the number one question is, can this team overachieve? The Blazers will likely find the answers to all three this season.

Here are the Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers Odds

Over 28.5 Wins: -110

Under 28.5 Wins: -110

Why The Trail Blazers Will Win 29 Games

The Blazers are not a team devoid of talent. On the contrary, there is still plenty of talent. But the question is whether they keep some of that talent or ship them off to get even younger. However, the Blazers have some trailblazers that can help them steal a few games.

The Blazers knew what they were doing when they drafted Scooter Henderson with the third pick in the NBA Draft. Ultimately, Henderson is a playmaker and a scorer. The Blazers hope he can replicate what Lillard did for them. Regardless, it will take time for him to be that guy. Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds over 25 games with the NBA G League Ignite. Therefore, he may be more ready than anyone expects.

Malcolm Brogdon is the backup after coming over to the Blazers in the Holiday trade. However, the Blazers might trade Brogdon as soon as this season, and that may impact his ability to help Portland. If he stays, Brogdon will be one of the best backup point guards in the league who is also capable of playing at the wing. Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season for the Celtics.

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons will get more chances to show what he can do. Significantly, he had a great season, averaging 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Power forward Jerami Grant is another guy who can score after averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his defense is not stout. Ayton came over to the Blazers after the Phoenix Suns traded him. Ultimately, he averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game and might be their best player until Henderson develops. The Blazers also got Robert Williams III in the Holiday trade. Significantly, he averaged eight points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season. His defense is unmatchable, and he will be an anchor for the Blazers if they choose not to trade him.

The Blazers will win 29 games because the talent they have will be able to steal some games. Likewise, there are some veterans left on this roster that will power through.

Why The Trail Blazers Will Not Win 29 Games

The Blazers have a major weakness at small forward as Matisse Thybulle is not a prolific scorer, with only 7.4 points per game. Also, there are other factors in play. If the Blazers trade Brogdon and Williams away, they will become even more inexperienced.

Henderson is only 19 years old. Likewise, backup shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is 20 years old. It might be painful for the Blazers to do in the short term, but trading one of the veterans will help them in the future. Then, they will likely finish with another top-5 draft pick. It means that they likely won't win many games. Also, you have to remember the Blazers play in a tough Western Conference. The Houston Rockets are probably the only team they might be able to regularly beat. However, even that is questionable now.

The Blazers will not win 29 games because they are in full rebuilding mode. Therefore, it means they will be more likely to win 17 games instead.

Final Trail Blazers Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Expect a lot of pain this season from the Trail Blazers. Consequently, this has been a need for many seasons. The Blazers will finish under 29 wins.

Final Trail Blazers Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 28.5 Wins: -110