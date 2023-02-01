After this past weekend, nobody knows what’s next for Sami Zayn and the Bloodline. After Sami Zayn’s shocking betrayal on the Bloodline and Jey Uso walking out on his own family, many questions need answers. What’s next for Sami Zayn? Is Jey Uso done with the Bloodline and going solo? What does this mean for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships?

Let’s focus on the Usos for now. As we all know, the Usos are currently the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions and the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. They have been the most dominant tag team in WWE for years and have cemented themselves as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. After the Royal Rumble, that reign is in question. What comes next for the Usos after Jey walked out on Jimmy and the Bloodline? Here are a few possible scenarios that can unfold over the next few months.

Jimmy Uso Defends the Tag Team Titles by Himself

Since Jey Uso isn’t around anymore, Jimmy has to be the one to defend the titles by himself. This is similar to when Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose won the Raw Tag Team titles in 2018. After Ambrose turned on Rollins, Rollins was forced to defend the titles by himself in a 2-on-1 handicap match. The same thing could happen to Jimmy Uso. Since his Jey Uso isn’t around and wants nothing to do with the Bloodline, Jimmy has put the Bloodline on his back when defending those titles and do it by himself.

Solo Sikoa Takes Jey’s Place as Champion

A simple solution to Jey Uso’s departure from the Bloodline is simply replacing him with Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline technically used the freebird rule last week on Raw when Sami Zayn stepped in for Jimmy Uso when he got injured against the Judgement Day. If they did it last week, why wouldn’t they do that moving forward? Sikoa can step in and act as the muscle of the tag team. Sikoa will also get his first taste at a championship on the main roster, prepping fans for what’s to come. This will elevate Solo to the next level, give him a bigger opportunity to showcase his talents and give him a new direction. I think what Solo Sikoa has been doing on the main roster is fantastic, but it’s time to get some gold on his shoulder in the WWE.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are the Raw Tag Team Champions

This can get pretty confusing. As I mentioned earlier, Sami Zayn replaced Jimmy Uso to help Jey retain the Raw Tag Team Championship against the Judgement Day. Although WWE officially announced the Usos as the winners of the match, what if Jey brings this up and points out that Sami is his tag team partner now, not Jimmy? Then Jey would be tag team champions with both his brother and Sami Zayn. This is definitely the least likely out of the scenarios I’ll mention, but this is chaos, and I love chaos. This Bloodline storyline has been nothing short of excellent, and a twist in the story like this can make things so much more interesting.

Jey Uso Returns to the Bloodline

This is probably the most likely scenario to happen. Although Jey Uso walked out on his family, that doesn’t mean he’s out of the group for good. Sure, he posted on Instagram teasing a feud with Roman Reigns and saying he’s done with the Bloodline, but this can be an act. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn became best friends over the last few months, but blood is blood. As much as I would love to see Sami Zayn main eventing WWE Wrestlemania against Roman Reigns, I don’t think we’ll see that match there.

I imagine Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Leading up to the match, fans think both Jey Uso and Sami Zayn hate Roman Reigns and want revenge. Jey Uso will even be in Zayn’s corner for this match. Just when you think Sami Zayn is about to do the unthinkable and defeat the Tribal Chief, Jey Uso turns on Zayn, rejoining the Bloodline. This will lead to the Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

I couldn’t be more excited to see what happens next with Sami Zayn and the Usos. This storyline involving the Bloodline has been the best story WWE has told in a long time. This entire story has been nearly perfect from beginning to end. Whatever WWE decides to do next, I trust them.

