Liverpool (10-6-7) and Wolves (6-6-12) meet for the fourth time this year as they clash in Anfield for a Premier League match. Catch our Liverpool-Wolves prediction and pick in our Premier League odds series.

Liverpool’s performance this season is nowhere near their output last year when they finished second to Manchester City. The Reds hopes to deliver a good game at home after a 5-2 demolition by Real Madrid happened here last time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have spent some time at the bottom of the Premier League table. They now have a three-point buffer over relegation and hope to make an impressive outing after a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Here are the Liverpool-Wolves soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Wolves Odds

Liverpool FC: -210

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +550

Draw: +350

Over 2.5 Goals: -132

Under 2.5 Goals: +108

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolves

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Liverpool Can Beat Wolves

In their fourth encounter this year and in this season, the Reds hope to outperform the Wolves in familiar territory. They have a 12-point buffer against this fixture’s visitors and have dominated the majority of their head-to-head face-offs. The Reds have snatched a win against Wolves last month at the Molineux in a 1-0 score line, thanks to Harvey Elliot’s 13th-minute goal.

After a 2-1-2 record this February, the Reds hope to make a good run this March. They have gone winless in the last two games, which features a 5-2 domination by Real Madrid in the Champions League and a goalless deadlock with Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park. In other contests, the Reds will not be retaining their EFL Cup or FA Cup crowns, after losing to Manchester City in the EFL Carabao Cup and Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Focusing on the Prem remains the sole quest of Liverpool. Yet, they have to make big changes if they want to at least secure a top six finish in the hopes of competing in European competition next month. Jurgen Klopp’s squad has just seen had an undefeated streak of two games this year, which are 2-0 outings against Everton and Newcastle United. Liverpool will surely need to exceed their season statistics of 16.3 total shots, 6.5 corners, and 1.7 goals per game. Mo Salah leads the Reds with seven goals, who is also the joint-leader in assists with Andrew Robertson with five. Roberto Firmino has 10 goal contributions for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s treatment table is still full, as Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Calvin Ramsay, and Thiago Alcantara will remain absent in this game. Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahima Konate are doubtful to make an appearance.

Liverpool must be able to withstand this game, with Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk primed to take center-back duties. Salah will partner with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in the frontline. Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will see duties as wingbacks while Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Stefan Bajcetic will take the midfield. Alisson Becker will surely see starting duties as goalkeeper.

Why Wolves Can Beat Liverpool

Wolves enter this contest with two winless games, the latest match being a 1-1 draw with Fulham. Pablo Sarabia secured his first goal for the club but Manor Solomon’s equalizer in the 64th minute caused both teams to share spoils. Wolverhampton is in 15th place in the Premier League, three points of relegation occupants Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton.

Wolverhampton’s last encounter with the Reds has been a fruitful one. In their fixture in early February, Wolves only had 42% ball possession and had a disadvantage on corner kicks (2 to Liverpool’s 7) and total shots (12 to 22). However, Wolves pounced on set plays and counter-attacks to deliver a 3-0 win at the Molineux. Joel Matip’s own goal gave the Wolves an early lead in the fifth minute, followed by Craig Dawson’s goal seven minutes after. Ruben Neves delivered the decisive goal in the 71st mark.

Julen Lopetegui’s squad will have to make adjustments coming into this game. Wolverhampton has just found the back of the net 18 times while conceding 33, which is a tough -15 goal differential. Their ball possession rate comes at 49.9% while they also manage to lose 131.4 possessions per game, as well as committing 11.5 fouls per match. Neves and Daniel Podence lead the squad with five goals. Joao Moutinho has two assists while Goncalo Guedes and Adama Traore have two goal contributions each.

The Wanderers will also have to play this game without Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traor, and Hee-Chan Hwang. Matheus Cunha is doubtful to make an appearance.

Final Liverpool-Wolves Prediction & Pick

The Wolves will be motivated to secure the league double over the Reds, but Liverpool’s edge in the attack and midfield will just give them headaches. Back the hosts to get three points on familiar territory.

Final Liverpool-Wolves Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-132)