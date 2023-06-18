By winning the SmackDown number one contender's tag team gauntlet match, even if they only got one flukey elimination versus the Brawling Brutes, who got four, Pretty Deadly officially secured themselves a match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, which will take place at the O2 Arena in London on the SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

Asked about how they landed the match and how they feel they'll be able to overcome the current champions on a special edition of the SmackDown LowDown by Megan Morant, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince explained that they actually have a lot going for them.

“Pretty Deadly, Sami Zayn, Kein Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in England,” Wilson said.

“Hey and, I’ve got one, I’ve got one, because I’m thinking what you’re thinking,” Prince added. “Here’s the thing, Megan; we’ve won championships before, Prince added. Yeah, we’ve won championships before; we won the NXT Championships, we won the NXT UK Championships, we also unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships, which was pretty impressive, so do we think we’re going to win? Gosh, that’s a tough one.”

On paper, Pretty Deadly do sort of have a point, as they've been wrestling together far more often than their opponents over the past few years and they actually like each other, which isn't always the case with KO and Sami, especially if the former starts to get flustered for one reason or another. Still, when it comes to WWE success, few performers have the same accolades as Zayn and Owens, making them the clear favorites in this and any tag team contest moving forward for the foreseeable future.