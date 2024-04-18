Prince Harry has claimed the United States as his primary residence. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been living in California since 2020 when they were evicted from Harry's residence on Frogmore Cottage by his father Charles III. In new travel documents obtained by Daily Mail, Harry listed that his “New Country/State Usually Resident” is now the United States.
Harry spoke about how he still considers the UK his home but he needed to leave in order to keep he and Meghan's children safe.
“That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil,” per Page Six.
Harry reiterated that point in a written statement he made for a bid for taxpayer-funded police security.
“The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US,” the duke said in a written statement at the time. However, his bid was denied.
Will Prince Harry Become A US Citizen?
Over the years, Harry expressed how much he loves living on the West Coast as he and Meghan have begun raising their family in California. But while he has been enjoying the sun rays of California earlier this year he is not considering being a citizen at this time.
“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he told “Good Morning America” in February.
People believed that Harry had declared his residency in the U.S. due to his past when he experimented with marijuana and alcohol which he detailed in his memoir, Spare. However, an immigration attorney declared that it would affect his citizenship in the UK.
“Absent any criminal charge related to drugs or alcohol or any finding by a judicial authority that Prince Harry is a habitual drug user, which he clearly is not, I don’t see any issue with the disclosures in his memoir regarding recreational experimentation with drugs,” immigration attorney James Leonard previously told Page Six.
In 2020 after he and Meghan took a step back from royal duties, the Prince of Wales declared that, “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.”