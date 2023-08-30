In his new project, “Heart of Invictus,” Prince Harry has opened up about the mental health struggles he faced upon returning from his service in Afghanistan. He described feeling like he was “lying in the fetal position” and “bouncing off walls” as he grappled with suppressed emotions stemming from the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at a young age, The Sun reports.

Harry emphasized that the biggest challenge he faced during this difficult period was the lack of a support structure or expert advice to help him identify and address his emotional struggles. He candidly admitted that like many individuals, he only seriously considered therapy when he was in crisis, wishing he had dealt with his emotional issues earlier.

The prince revealed that the trauma he was confronting dated back to 1997 when he was just 12 years old, and it was related to the loss of his mother. He noted that these emotional challenges were never openly discussed within his family.

However, Prince Harry also acknowledged the support he received from his brother, Prince William, in dealing with his mental health. In 2017, Prince William encouraged him to seek help and discuss his emotions with a professional. Harry expressed gratitude for his brother's unwavering support, highlighting that Prince William recognized the importance of addressing mental health issues.

Prince Harry served in the military for a decade and completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan, in 2007-2008 and 2012. His first tour was cut short due to media exposure, but he returned for a second deployment.