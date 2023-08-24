Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is returning much sooner than you think for the Invictus Games, but not for the reason you would expect. It has something to do with a charity called WellChild.

Prince Harry, the pioneer of the Invictus Games, makes his way to the U.K. once a year for the said event. However, this year he plans on going a bit earlier for a time-honored, annual awarding event for WellChild.

WellChild is a charity for children with intense illnesses. Prince Harry has been a notable patron of this charity for over 15 years and is one of the few things that he has kept supporting ever since stepping down from royalty roles in 2020.

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me. I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work,” said Prince Harry, via People.

The former royal has attended 11 of the awards within this charity and continues to do so. However, last year, on the death of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, he failed to make an appearance.

The Duke of Sussex certainly shows his big heart as he attends two valiant causes; one he supports and one he created himself.

The Invictus Games is a passion project that the prince created to “support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country,” as stated on its website.

You can count on the prince to be there himself at both the awarding ceremony of WellChild and to support the commencing of the Invictus Games which happen this September 9 to 16, 2023.