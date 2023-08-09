Prince Harry's royal title has been officially updated on the Royal Family's official website. Express reported that Prince Harry was still be acknowledged as “His Royal Highness” in his bio and throughout the site on Friday (Aug. 4). However, come Tuesday (Aug. 8), the outlet then reported the removal of his title from the website.

Prince Harry earned the title “His Royal Highness” for his charity work with raising awareness and finding a cure to HIV/AIDS as he continued his late mother Princess Diana's work in 2016. On the official royals site, references to Harry's work has been replaced with “the Duke or the Duke of Sussex.” Technically, the title was not given to Harry until after he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by Express: “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

Express pointed out those errors in their reporting last week. On the official royal site, Queen Elizabeth II is still the current monarch although she died in 2022. King Charles, her son, is the current monarch but he is still referred to as “the Prince of Wales.” His wife, Queen Camilla's title has also not been updated as the site still refers to her as “the Duchess of Cornwall.”

Prince Harry's rep has not issued a statement following this change.