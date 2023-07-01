A new book claims that Princess Kate played a significant role in shaping the response of the British Royal Family to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview, which aired in March 2021, included allegations of racism within the family, prompting Buckingham Palace to release a statement that stated, “recollections may vary.” According to journalist Valentine Low's book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power behind the Crown, Kate had an instrumental part in ensuring that the memorable line went through, Deadline reports.

‘Princess Kate wears a velvet glove that hides an iron fist’ Royal expert Charlie Rae reacts to suggestions that the Princess of Wales played a ‘key role’ in the royal response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/wy8Isev3rR — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 1, 2023

The book reveals that a palace team watched the interview as it aired in America, while the Queen postponed a public reaction until she could watch the program herself on Monday evening. In devising the Palace's response, Princess Kate reportedly showed a steely determination, even surpassing Prince William. The couple agreed on the need for a strong statement and made their intentions clear to the Queen.

Additionally, Low's book highlights Kate's crucial role, stating, “It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true.'” The inclusion of the “recollections may vary” line was seen as essential to mitigating the potential impact of Harry and Meghan's allegations.

The revelation underscores the behind-the-scenes dynamics within the Royal Family and the influence that key members, like Kate, exert in shaping the public narrative. Kate aimed to ensure that the Royal Family's perspective had a proper presentation and that history would consider their side of the story by pushing for a carefully crafted statement.