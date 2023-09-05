Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at the heart of a romantic comedy revival, and it's all thanks to the Netflix hit “Love Again.” This film, which initially flopped in theaters, has found a second life on the streaming giant's platform, Screenrant reports.

“Love Again,” a remake of the 2016 German movie “SMS für Dich,” tells the story of Mira, played by Chopra Jonas, whose text messages to her late fiancé accidentally end up in the hands of journalist Rob, portrayed by Sam Heughan. Rob, now in possession of her number, hatches a plan with none other than Celine Dion to meet Mira, setting the stage for a delightful rom-com adventure.

Despite its lukewarm theatrical debut, “Love Again” has become a sensation on Netflix. In the week of August 28 to September 3, it secured the No. 8 spot on Netflix's global Top 10 chart. A whopping 2.9 million viewers tuned in, amassing a total of 5.1 million viewing hours, firmly establishing its place among Netflix's latest original content.

Chopra Jonas, who plays Mira, adds her star power to the film. In real life, she's married to singer Nick Jonas, who makes a cameo in the movie as a date arranged by Mira's sister, Suzy.

Netflix has become a go-to platform for rom-com enthusiasts, consistently delivering a variety of romantic titles like “Set It Up,” “Your Place or Mine,” “Always Be My Maybe,” and the beloved “To All The Boys” trilogy, along with numerous holiday-themed offerings. “Love Again” has tapped into this audience's appetite for love stories, proving that rom-coms still have a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and the charming “Love Again” have breathed new life into the genre, reaffirming that love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters remain a timeless formula for cinematic success.