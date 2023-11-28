Purdue football's top receiver, Deion Burks, has decided to leave the Boilermakers and enter the transfer portal

Purdue football is losing their top receiver this offseason in Deion Burks, as the 5-10 receiver announced he plans to enter the transfer portal. Burks led the Boilermakers in receiving this year with 47 receptions for 629 yards. He also had seven total touchdowns.

Deion Burks announced his decision on social media with a long message thanking the university.

“Dear Boilermakers, first and foremost, I would like to thank God for the blessings and opportunities he has granted me. I am truly beyond grateful to have experienced this journey.

To my family, your support is what drives me to want to become the best version of myself and I cannot thank you enough for always being there. To my friends and teammates, I am appreciative of all the relationships that we’ve built over the years and all the memories that we share together.

To my coaches, athletic training staff, and all of Purdue university, I can’t thank you enough for all the endless support and love given me over my time here at Purdue. After careful thought and consideration I will be entering the transfer portal,” via Burks on X.

THANK YOU PURDUE

FOREVER A BOILERMAKER 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6JErgcHWop — 𝐃𝐞𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐬 (@deionkburks) November 28, 2023

It's likely Burks wanted to leave for a more competitive program which could give him more opportunities. Purdue football finished with a disappointing record of just 4-8. Though Burks started every game, he likely could put up more production elsewhere. With two years left of college eligibility, Burks is expected to be a top player in the transfer portal this year. He will want to pick a school that will boost his resumé, assuming he plans on heading toward the NFL Draft in the future.