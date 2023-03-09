The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback after watching Derek Carr sign with the New Orleans Saints. However, they decided to use the franchise tag on star running back Josh Jacobs. They are bringing back another piece of the RB room with a one-year deal for Ameer Abdullah, according to Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The @Raiders have agreed to terms with RB Ameer Abdullah on a new deal.”

The Raiders brought in Abdullah last offseason, and the kick returner/running back spent time with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Carolina Panthers before coming to Vegas.

In 2022, Abdullah played a minimal role on the ground, rushing for just 20 yards on four carries, but he caught 25 passes for 211 yards and a score and returned 26 kicks on the year with a 20.9-yard average. Abdullah was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, and he has bounced around quite a bit but has always been productive as a return specialist.

The Raiders running back was crowded last year with Jacobs having a career season, former New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden seeing some work, and rookie Zamir White getting a few opportunities.

Abdullah’s role is more as a pass-catcher and a returner, and the Raiders were able to get a deal done before free agency kicked off. Abdullah played 50 percent of the team’s snaps on special teams. This is a solid addition to the team which has many questions swirling around on offense, especially with the quarterback position.