The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week Two, bringing Las Vegas to 1-1 on the season, good for third-place in the AFC West. The Raiders eked out a fourth quarter comeback against the Ravens Sunday. However, starting running back Zamir White remained stuck in neutral as the running game was a non-factor in the Raiders’ victory.

Despite struggling mightily over the first two weeks of the season, Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce doesn’t blame White. “It ain’t Zamir. The big boys up front gotta block. They know it,” Pierce said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore on X. Pierce added that Las Vegas’ run game has been “piss poor” and nothing is off the table as the team searches for answers, according to Bonsignore.

The Raiders came away from Week Two with a 26-23 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore. Davante Adams showed up with a big game, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers also contributed nine catches for 98 yards. But third-year pro White was unable to get going against a stout Ravens defense. He rushed nine times for 24 yards and no scores, adding three receptions for 14 yards. White’s backfield mate Alexander Mattison only had one rushing yard in the game but he punched in a short goal line carry for a touchdown.

Zamir White and the Raiders have struggled to gain traction on the ground

In Las Vegas’ season opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, White had 13 carries for 44 yards and two receptions for an additional two yards. He failed to score in that contest as well.

The Raiders selected White out of Georgia in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Last season he had 104 rushes for 451 yards and one touchdown along with 15 catches for 98 yards in a backup role to Pro Bowl RB Josh Jacobs. Jacobs moved on to the Green Bay Packers for the 2024 season, opening a starting spot for White. So far, however, the 25-year-old back has been unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Las Vegas will host the 0-2 Carolina Panthers for their season opener in Week Three. The Panthers are in disarray already, benching starting quarterback Bryce Young just two games into his second pro season in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. Carolina has bled rushing yards so far this year, allowing the Saints’ backs Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams to combine for 121 yards on the ground and two scores. Then in the Panthers’ Week Two loss to the Chargers, Los Angeles running back J.K. Dobbins took 17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Gus Edwards added 59 additional rushing yards

The Panthers present a get right spot for the Raiders run game. If White and the offensive line can’t get it together for the Week Three matchup, Las Vegas could seriously consider making changes.