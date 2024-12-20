The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Las Vegas is 2-12 heading into Week 16 and currently controls the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One reason for the Raiders' struggles this season has been their poor talent at the quarterback position. Thankfully, the Raiders just got some good injury news.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters on Friday that Aidan O'Connell “should be good to go” for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is huge news for the Raiders, though it will not have much of an impact on their season.

Backup QB Desmond Ridder played in relief of O'Connell on Monday night and played awfully. Pierce maintained his confidence in O'Connell returning, stating on Tuesday that he is “trending upwards to playing this week.”

O'Connell suffered what look like a season-ending injury when he was carted off the field during Week 14. However, it was later reported that the injury was not as severe as originally reported.

Even if O'Connell coming back does not help the Raiders in 2024, it is a positive sign that O'Connell can overcome this injury in the long term.

Of course, he may not be the future quarterback of the Raiders for much longer.

Shedeur Sanders rumored to prefer Raiders as landing spot in 2025 NFL Draft

The Raiders should have their pick of the litter in the 2025 NFL Draft if they officially secure the first overall pick. This year's class does not feature a ton of quarterback talent, but there are a few players the Raiders may have their eyes on.

One of those players would be Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is rumored to prefer being drafted by Las Vegas in the first place.

“Multiple sources close to Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado program believe his preference would be to land in Las Vegas,” ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote in an article on Friday.

This is incredible news for the Raiders, if true. Some people in NFL circles worry that Deion Sanders would push for certain teams to not draft his son if he does not view them as a good landing spot. Think the Eli Manning situation with the Chargers.

Therefore, if Shedeur already wants to go to Las Vegas, then there's nothing to worry about.

Sanders would be a great fit with the Raiders and become their next franchise quarterback if drafted.

Raiders fans just have to wait a few weeks to learn if they have the top pick in this year's draft. Then the rest is up to the front office.