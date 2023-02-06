Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and the AFC fell to the NFC in controversial fashion at the Pro Bowls. Adams has responded to the controversy, questioning his Pro Bowl script in the process.

The Pro Bowl’s new rules this season state that the quarterback has to thrown within the five-yard line. However, on the final play of the game, NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins took a knee – which is technically a run play – inside the five. The referees didn’t call a penalty and the NFC was awarded a 35-33 victory.

Adams was irate on the referee’s handling of the play. After the game, Adams took to social media to give his take on the Pro Bowl’s ending.

“Mannn not the refs controlling the Pro Bowl too smh,” Adams wrote. “How’d I get the messed up script.”

Davante Adams was making the sixth Pro Bowl appearance of his career. This past season – Adams’ first with the Raiders – the wide receiver caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the league in receiving touchdowns and finished third in receiving yards.

While Adams can make jokes about the Pro Bowl, he’s hopeful the Raiders’ next season is nothing to laugh at. Las Vegas had a disastrous year in Josh McDaniels’ first as head coach, finishing just 6-11.

Alongside his Pro Bowl nomination, Adams was also named an All-Pro for the third-straight season. He will be a key part of the Raiders’ success and turnaround next year. This year’s Pro Bowl may have ended in controversial fashion, but as long as Adams is playing – outside of Las Vegas making the Super Bowl – the Raiders are happy.