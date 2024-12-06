A tough season seems to keep getting more difficult for the Las Vegas Raiders. Aidan O’Connell hit the injury report with an illness, and Brock Bowers employed self-criticism. Also, Jakobi Meyers joined O’Connell on the Week 14 injury report with an ankle problem, according to a post on X by Greg Auman.

The Raiders remain in the dark days of an eight-game losing streak after starting the year with a 2-2 mark. However, they are coming off an encouraging effort against the Chiefs, a 19-17 loss that slipped away in the final seconds.

This week the Raiders will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers dealing with injury

Since Davante Adams shipped off to the Jets, Meyers has been the Raiders’ clear No. 1 wide receiver. In his sixth NFL season, Myers is having one of his best seasons. In 2021, he totaled 83 catches for 866 yards, and this year’s 59 grabs for 676 yards puts him on pace the rival those career-high numbers.

Myers took over as WR1 for the Raiders on Oct. 27. Since then he has received target numbers of 7, 11, 6, 15, and 11. He also has two 100-yard receiving efforts, and another game with 97.

Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce threw plenty of praise toward Meyers before the season started, according to Sports Illustrated.

“This dude is different,” Pierce said. “They’re all about catching the ball. This dude will do whatever. Not even the dirty work. It’s just like, he’s a team dude. You just watch him; he nods his head, he’ll run, he’ll catch the ball, he’ll block, he’ll start throwing the ball for us. What couldn’t he do?

“(He’s) like the ultimate team player. To be honest, if he’s on the other team, he’s a No. 1 receiver. Not even close. I can’t speak more highly of him of how unselfish he is as a player. We’re a better team because of him. You need guys like Jakobi.”

If Myers can’t go, Tre Tucker bumps up to WR1 while tight end Brock Bowers elevates his already sizable role.