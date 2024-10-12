The Las Vegas Raiders expected to take a step forward in the team’s first full season under head coach Antonio Pierce. After five weeks of play, the Raiders appear to be a dysfunctional mess. The biggest issue facing Las Vegas is the status of wide receiver Davante Adams, who officially asked to be traded from the team. Despite the disgruntled veteran’s clear desire to leave town, Pierce seems unable or unwilling to accept the situation.

Complicating matters further, Pierce benched quarterback Gardner Minshew after a poor showing in Week 5. Aidan O’Connell will take over as the Raiders’ starting quarterback in Week 6. But the young signal caller’s receiving options will be limited.

With Adams already ruled out for the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders will also likely be without wideout Jakobi Meyers. The sixth-year veteran was downgraded to doubtful for Week 6, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore on X.

Meyers was considered questionable after a limited practice on Friday. But the team changed his designation to doubtful on Saturday as he continues to be hampered by an ankle injury.

Meyers had been operating as the team’s top wideout in Adams’ absence. Now O’Connell will most likely have to make his first start of the season without the team’s top two receivers. Through five games, Meyers has 25 catches for 273 yards and one touchdown. He’s second on the Raiders in receptions and receiving yards behind rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

Las Vegas selected Bowers 13th overall in the 2024 draft out of Georgia. Now, down their top two wideouts, the team will be forced to lean heavily on the first-year player. With Adams and Meyers out, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and Tyreik McAllister are the top WR options for the Raiders.

When Pierce turned to O’Connell as the team’s starter, he had a two-word message: “No turnovers.” While taking care of the ball is important – and turnovers were the primary reason for Minshew losing his job – the Raiders’ problems go beyond simply holding onto the ball.

The team is now 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West. Las Vegas got blown out by the Denver Broncos 34-18 in Week 5. The defense allowed rookie QB Bo Nix to throw for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran in a third score. With the season slipping away, Las Vegas will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, hoping to right the ship.

The Steelers have their own issues as veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has returned to practice. Pittsburgh must decide if they’ll stick with Justin Fields under center or make the switch to Wilson, which could happen as soon as Sunday.