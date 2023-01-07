By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Josh Jacobs is made of strong stuff. The Las Vegas Raiders running back’s father had emergency heart surgery and Jacobs has been spending time with him in Tulsa. But the star halfback, who has the NFL rushing title within his grasp, will still be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Jacob’s father told him he wanted him to play and he will be watching from the hospital, per Tom Peliserro of NFL Network.

Not only that, but Jacobs has also been dealing with hip and oblique injuries, for which he received treatment for on Saturday.

The Raiders star was deemed good to go, but not before his father Marty told him he wanted him to play when Jacobs was uncertain.

Josh Jacobs flew back to Las Vegas on Friday night.

Miraculously, Jacobs’ six-year-old son Braxton’s actions may have helped save Marty’s life. Braxton saw that Marty was in pain and immediately called 911.

Marty Jacobs remains in intensive care but he will be watching when his son Josh attempts to take home the NFL rushing title against the Chiefs.

After some question marks surrounding his future with the Raiders at the start of the year, Jacobs has put it all behind him, enjoying the best season of his career.

The Alabama product has ran for a career-best 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 395 yards through the air.

Josh Jacobs’ 1,608 yards are 179 more than second-place challenger Derrick Henry for the NFL rushing title.

Jacobs will be running with a little bit extra juice against the Chiefs on Saturday night.