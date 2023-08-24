It appears that Las Vegas Raiders fans are going to have to wait to see their starters play, as head coach Josh McDaniels leaned toward saying that the first-teamers won't play in the preseason finale.

“I don’t know that we are going to put some guys out there again,” McDaniels said, via Myles Simmons. “We’ll sit down tonight and finalize that, but I think there’s going to be some guys that won’t suit up or won’t play. They’ll suit up but they won’t play.”

Most of the Raiders starters, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in particular, got a drive together in their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo completed all four of his passes for 39 yards and the drive ended with a Brandon Bolden rushing touchdown.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

That seems to be enough for the Raiders to feel comfortable and happy with where Garoppolo is physically heading into the season. There were questions surrounding his health in the weeks following his trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Those questions are quickly being put to bed as Garoppolo continues to progress and become more comfortable in McDaniels' offense.

Another Raiders starter, running back Josh Jacobs, may not play in Week 1 because of a contract dispute. Knowing that it's no surprise Las Vegas decided to hold its starters back in order to preserve them for the regular season.

The Raiders open their season on the road against the Denver Broncos. They'll travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in their final preseason game on Saturday.