The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a rebuild. Any delusions about the team competing in the AFC West were crushed last season. Las Vegas fired both their head coach and general manager on Halloween, essentially giving up on the rest of the season. The Raiders have had a strong offseason, but they aren't ready to compete just yet. This is just part of the reason for why Davante Adams has been the subject of trade talks recently.

Randy Moss recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. Here's what Moss had to say when asked if Davante Adams should chase a ring.

“I don’t see why he shouldn’t,” Moss said. “I think he made all his money, he made enough money, so I think for him to chase a ring, I mean, I chased one. A lot of players chase a ring when they have been let go of an organization. When I was let go by the Minnesota Vikings, I didn’t know what I was going to do or where I was going to go, and then I had an opportunity to go play for the Patriots.”

The Hall of Famer is uniquely positioned to discuss this matter. He played for the Raiders during his career and did go chasing a Super Bowl ring. Randy Moss did not get his ring, but he did appear in two Super Bowls.

“I don’t know if the Raiders, hell they’re in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, so I don’t see a ring in their near future,” Moss continued. “So if he needs to chase a ring and get out of there. I mean what would he look like back with Aaron Rodgers, what would that look like.”

Davante Adams could be on the move.

Would the Jets trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams?

The New York Jets have been a popular trade candidate in the rumor mill for Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers, who played with Davante Adams in Green Bay, is the QB in New York. The Jets are in win-now mode with Rodgers, so it makes sense that rumors related to Adams are heating up.

Randy Moss suggested as much on Up & Adams.

“If there’s any fit speaking about a guy like Davante Adams, go back with your quarterback in Aaron Rodgers,” Moss said. “I mean they made some great things happen, I mean that would look good, him with the Jets.”

Davante Adams himself has fed into the trade rumors in a few roundabout ways.

First, Adams is one of the players featured on Netflix's new show Receiver. There are several points throughout the season where we see Adams visibly frustrated with the Raiders. It is important to note that these things were said during the NFL season and often in the heat of the moment. But the timing of the show's release only serves to fuel the trade rumors.

Adams also made an appearance on a different episode of Up & Adams. During that episode, he confirmed that Aaron Rodgers has been “in his ear” lately.

“Oh he's in the ear, that's for sure,” Adams said. “He's in the ear, but it's not as easy as, you know…Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and potential of doing this and that, but like I said I'm a Raider, and he knows that.”

If Adams does not get traded before the regular season, he will be someone to keep your eyes on at the trade deadline.