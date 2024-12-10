The Las Vegas Raiders have had a disastrous 2024 season. Las Vegas is 2-11 heading into Week 15 and is in contention as the worst team in the NFL this season. It does not help that they lost QB Gardner Minshew for the season and may be without Aidan O'Connell in Week 15. There could be plenty of changes coming to Las Vegas during the offseason, including at head coach.

NFL insider Dianna Russini spoke about the possibility of the Raiders moving on from Antonio Pierce after this season. One reason why could be the influence of minority owner Tom Brady.

“I believe the Raiders are going to allow Antonio Pierce here to finish out the year and then they are going to make a call on this,” Russini said via the Scoop City podcast. “Look Mark Davis really likes Antonio Pierce he always has, but I could tell you he does not like losing, not like this. I’m curious to see what direction they’re going to go. Tom Brady is involved in this stuff now and I think that’s a factor we have to keep remembering when talking Raiders. As weird as it is, he’s going to have an influence and this type of losing is not going to cut it if Tom Brady wants to be part of an organization.”

Russini hinted that Pierce could be fired after the season, calling it a “bad bet.”

“This certainly is not what they envisioned when they decided to fire Josh McDaniel and go with Antonio Pierce here as the full time head coach. I would say bad bet here,” Russini concluded.

One possibility for the Raiders could be Mike Vrabel. He was teammates with Brady in New England.

Raiders' Brock Bowers breaks rookie receiving record, makes case of OROY award

The Raiders don't have many players to build around, but rookie tight end Brock Bowers is certainly one of them.

Bowers set an NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end during Week 14. Bowers hauled in his 87th reception of the season, which broke Sam LaPorta's rookie record of 86 receptions set in 2023.

The former first-round pick has lived up to expectations during his rookie season in Las Vegas. He has logged 87 receptions for 933 receiving yards and four touchdowns so far this season. The Raiders still have four games to go, so it is easy to imagine Bowers increasing those numbers and setting some absurd records.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders design their offense around Brock Bowers moving forward.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.