WATCH: Davante Adams makes absolutely sure he doesn’t destroy a cameraman after Raiders win over Texans

Even the best of us make mistakes – the important thing is for the person responsible to be accountable for their gaffe and make sure it never happens again. Two weeks after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams notoriously shoved a cameraman following the crushing 30-29 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams took some hilarious steps to guarantee that no one would get hurt by his hand yet again.

Before making his way into the tunnel of Allegiant Stadium after a convincing 38-20 Raiders victory over the Houston Texans, Adams paused, stretched his arms out as if to tell the media personnel along the exits to move aside lest they entangle the 29-year old wideout in yet another issue that could even entail legal repercussions.

Per Field Yates, NFL Insider for ESPN:

Raiders WR Davante Adams didn’t take any chances leaving the field after the game yesterday against the Texans… (🎥: @loganreever) pic.twitter.com/bhW86wVzcF — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 24, 2022

It appears as if the week off has done wonders for the Raiders, who finally turned the tables on their opponents and seized the lead with a late 21-0 offensive barrage in the fourth quarter that blew the game wide open.

While it was running back Josh Jacobs who run roughshod all over the Texans’ defense, having scored three touchdowns on 20 carries (143 yards), Derek Carr also came to life, completing 21 out of 27 passes, while Davante Adams led the Raiders’ receiving corps with eight receptions and 95 yards of his own.

Many were sounding the alarm bells on the Raiders after their chokejob against the Chiefs in Week 5, and the concern became even more pressing when Adams lashed out at a cameraman after the game. The situation got so dire that the cameraman even filed a police report and Adams got hit with a “city ordinance violation of assault”, drawing talks of a possible suspension from the NFL.

But it appears as if everything is in the past now, and as is the old adage in sports, “winning cures everything”. Perhaps the Raiders’ rousing Week 7 victory, combined with Davante Adams’ continued remorsefulness and good behavior, would wash away the stench of such a low point in the Raiders’ season.

The Raiders will look to bring this good juju into their Week 8 clash against the 2-5 New Orleans Saints.