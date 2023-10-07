The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers is certainly a must-watch. With Las Vegas coming off a brutal defeat in Week 4, they really need the win in a bid to steer their wobbly ship in the right direction. With that said, ahead of the Raiders-Chargers game, we make our Raiders Week 5 predictions.

Las Vegas enters the week after absorbing their third loss in a row against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders didn't look impressive at all, and it showed in the 24-17 defeat. Sure they made a comeback in the second half, making it a close game. However, the Chargers were able to hold off the Raiders with a late stop on defense and a clutch pass from Justin Herbert in the final three minutes.

The Raiders made too many mistakes in the game, which contributed to their defeat. The Chargers got a throwback performance from Khalil Mack and some gutsy plays from an injured Justin Herbert to secure the win. The Chargers–leading by 17 points at halftime before Las Vegas' comeback bid–gambled on a late fourth down on their own side of the field for the second week in a row, but this time they were able to hold off the Raiders.

Hopes are high that the Raiders learned from their mistakes. Because if not, it might be difficult for them to get out of the hole they have dug so far. Considering all these, here are our three bold Raiders Week 5 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Jimmy Garoppolo returns with a bang

After initial concerns about his availability in the game, Garoppolo is officially slated to start for the Raiders in Week 5. Jimmy G has cleared concussion protocols, and it's safe to expect big things from him as they take on the Packers.

Before sustaining a concussion, Garoppolo appeared to be finding his stride. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, he threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. He did lose the ball with three interceptions in the contest, but as a veteran in the league, he knows better what to do after such performance.

The good news for the Raiders is that the Packers' defense isn't that great as well. With that said, it could be a good chance for Garoppolo to dominate. Expect Garoppolo to throw for over 300 yards again and record multiple touchdowns in the contest.

As turnover-prone as he may have been, he should be better ready this time around as well.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

2. Jakobi Meyers takes the WR1 spot

Jakobi Meyers has showcased his importance to the Raiders' passing game, particularly when paired with Jimmy Garoppolo. As Davante Adams remains questionable, we expect Meyers to take the WR1 spot in Week 5. In previous games this season, Meyers received a substantial number of targets. He even had a strong Week 1 performance with 81 yards and two touchdowns. However, his production dipped with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback last week.

With Garoppolo's expected return, Meyers is poised to resume his role as a primary wide receiver. This should provide a boost to the Raiders' passing attack.

Jakobi Meyers ⁃ 5.8 Fantasy Points Week 4

⁃ Great Schedule: GB NE CHI DET

⁃ Cash in on WRs ranked 30-40 for JM Meyers has seen 10 and 12 targets in his two healthy games with Jimmy G under center… PPR machine flying under the radar. pic.twitter.com/PcI3ihJIeR — Joe Orrico (@NoExpertFF) October 4, 2023

1. Raiders' turnover-forcing defense dominates

The Raiders' defense showed promise in their Week 4 loss against the Chargers. They forced their first turnover of the season. Our prediction is that this defensive momentum will continue, with the Las Vegas defense causing multiple turnovers against the Packers.

Remember that Green Bay's quarterback, Jordan Love, has struggled with interceptions recently. Of course, the Raiders will aim to capitalize on his errors. Additionally, the potential absence of Maxx Crosby may open up opportunities for rookie Tyree Wilson to make an impact on the defensive front. We might see him make his first sack of his NFL career.

In conclusion, the upcoming game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers is poised to be an intriguing matchup with several key storylines to watch. Garoppolo's potential return, Meyers' role in the offense, the Raiders' opportunistic defense, and the overall challenge posed by the Packers all contribute to the anticipation surrounding this game. The outcome remains uncertain, making it a game football fans won't want to miss.