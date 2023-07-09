The Los Angeles Rams are in a precarious position heading into the 2023 NFL season. After a series of all-in moves that left them with an aging roster and limited draft capital, the team is facing a potential rebuild. One option that has been floated by NFL minds is to trade All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and tank for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Why Trade Him?

There are several reasons why the Los Angeles Rams might consider trading Aaron Donald. First, they could potentially receive valuable draft picks in return. This would allow them to rebuild their roster and position themselves for long-term success. Keep in mind that the Rams are facing a potential rebuild after a series of all-in moves that left them with an aging roster and limited draft capital. Trading Donald could be a part of this rebuilding process.

Donald also currently has two years left on his deal with the Rams, including cap hits of $26 million and $34.1 million before a void year in 2025. Trading him could free up cap space for the team. Trading him means the Rams could certainly get more cap space in return. Some GMs and pundits have proposed a blockbuster trade scenario that involves trading Donald to tank for USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hey, well, that ain't bad at all… even if Donald is the “casualty.”

Aaron Donald's Career So Far

Of course, let's not forget that Aaron Donald is a Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle. He was drafted by the Rams in the first round as the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the league. In fact, he has earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and has been selected to the Pro Bowl every year since he joined the league. He is considered to be the best interior pass rusher in the league and is known for his ability to generate pressure from the defensive tackle position. Donald has the highest career PFF grade from the 2014 NFL Draft class and is regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

With this sack, Aaron Donald becomes the Rams ALL-TIME leader in sacks 🙌@AaronDonald97 (via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/HduuZtF3oJ — Overtime (@overtime) October 8, 2021

As such, if the Rams do decide to trade Donald, suitors will surely line up. That said, here are the best potential trade destinations for the superstar defensive tackle:

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have been rumored to be interested in Donald for years. In addition, they have the draft capital to make a deal happen. With a young and talented roster, adding Donald to the mix could make them a serious contender in the AFC. Also, Donald plus Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith on D? Holy heck yes, please.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are another team that has been linked to Donald in the past. With a new head coach in place and a need for defensive help, they could be willing to part with some of their draft picks to acquire the All-Pro. Hell, the Raiders SHOULD do it.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have been aggressive in their pursuit of talent in recent years. Donald would be a major addition to their defense. With a young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, they could be willing to part with some of their draft capital to acquire a player of Donald's caliber.

New York Giants

The Giants have a big need on the defensive end. For sure, Donald would be a major addition to their front seven. With a bold head coach at the helm and a young quarterback in Daniel Jones, they should be willing and ready to make a proposal for Donald. If not, the Giants would surely miss out in a big way.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are another team that has been linked to Donald in the past. They were amazing last year on defense. However, they've lost some guys heading into the 2023 season. Adding Donald would shore up their front seven and sustain their elite status.

Looking Ahead

As for the Rams, if Aaron Donald were to leave Los Angeles, the team would face a significant challenge in the 2023 NFL season. Again, Donald is one of the best defensive players in the league, and his absence would be felt on the field. The Rams would need to find a way to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks without him. Additionally, the Rams are already facing a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2023 season. Losing Donald would only add to this uncertainty and make it difficult for the team to compete at a high level.

On the other hand, they could potentially receive valuable draft picks in return. This would allow them to rebuild their roster. However, this would likely mean that the team would be in a rebuilding phase for the 2023 season.

Overall, if the Rams were to lose Aaron Donald, it would be a significant blow to the team's chances of success in the 2023 NFL season. The team would need to find a way to overcome his absence and adjust their game plan accordingly. Having said that, trading away a player of Donald's caliber is never an easy decision. It may be the best move for the Rams as they look to rebuild their roster and position themselves for long-term success. With several potential suitors and a wealth of draft capital available, the team should certainly get a good return for the All-Pro defensive tackle.