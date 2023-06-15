As talk of a retool continues to swirl around the Los Angeles Rams, the franchise made a very interesting move on Wednesday, restructuring Copper Kupp's contract, freeing up as much as $10.44 million in cap space. The Rams, who were tight against the cap before the move, now have around $13 million to spend. Here's some food for thought for Rams fans: why not go after free agent running back Dalvin Cook?

Yes, Los Angeles crash landed back down to earth after their Super Bowl victory in 2021, as they won just five games this past season.

Yes, the Rams traded away the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson, while cutting Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, among other moves.

None of this screams that the team will be back in win-now mode in 2023.

But consider this.

The Rams had never had a losing record under head coach Sean McVay until 2022.

So, why, all of a sudden, do people expect McVay and company to tank?

It's a notion that McVay recently pushed back on, saying that the team is “aware” of the narrative and that “you want to be motivated by being in the moment.”

If the Rams want to prove pundits wrong and get back to contending in 2023, they should use the Kupp contract savings to go shopping for Cook.

Here's why.

Why Rams should pursue Dalvin Cook

It's no secret that the Rams were looking to upgrade their running back room, as they had made an offer to the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro Christian McCaffrey before he eventually landed with the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.

Rams incumbent halfback Cam Akers missed a couple of games last year for “personal reasons”, though it was reported that he and McVay weren't seeing eye-to-eye.

Akers was then included in a trade for McCaffrey.

While things seem to be in a better place- McVay said that he is looking forward to watching Akers “shine” in 2023- it can't be denied that the team once had concerns about Akers.

McVay also said recently to expect Akers to be a “huge part” of what LA does on offense.

But that could change- and it also wouldn't necessarily change things if the Rams really wanted Cook.

Whether injury-related or stemming from his absence from the team, there was enough concern at one point for the Rams to pursue a trade.

Why not pursue a Cook signing, which would not require parting ways with any players.

Cook may not be in the tier of CMC, but this is still a four-time Pro Bowler who has rattled off four straight 1000-yard seasons while showing the ability to be heavily involved in the passing gameplan.

If there are any lingering doubts about Akers, Cook, who will turn 28 in August, could become the team's starter while also not handcuffing their future.

Why Dalvin Cook is perfect fit for Rams

For all the success and accolades Cook has racked up in his career, he has also spent a significant amount of time on the injury report.

In six NFL seasons, the former Minnesota Vikings back has played a full season just once.

Fortunately, Cook seems to be healthy after finally going under the knife to repair a nagging torn labrum.

The beauty with joining the Rams is that Cook would not need to shoulder the full load.

For all McVay's talk, Los Angeles isn't going to give that full workload to Akers, who suffered a devastating Achilles injury as recently as 2021.

That means that Cook, who said he is seeking the opportunity to win and get the ball with his next team, could potentially check both boxes off with the Rams.

That may not mean 300-plus carries if he's sharing the backfield with Akers, but it certainly could mean plentiful opportunities in the passing game, where Cook has proven that he can be a weapon.

With McVay behind the controls, Matthew Stafford at quarterback, one of the best wideouts in the league in Kupp and Cook, the Rams could once again field a playoff-caliber offense.

The one snag: Cook's price tag

Unfortunately for the Rams, Cook is reportedly seeking a “significant contract” close to the $10.4 million base salary he was due to receive from the Vikings.

If that's the case and the market doesn't sour on Cook, the Rams may be hard-pressed to bring in the talented runner.

But if Cook is serious about winning, he'll avoid the monstrous AFC, which is filled with contenders, and remain in the NFC with a Rams team that has been a proven winner under McVay.

Final thoughts

Cook may not want to share a backfield with anyone, even someone like Akers, who will be watched closely by the LA coaching staff this year.

He may want to be the focal point of a team's running attack.

But if he's fine taking a pay cut while ceding a few carries, piling up receptions and touchdowns in the McVay offense and entering free agency once again next year, he could cash in.