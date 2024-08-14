When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Jared Verse in the first round out of 2024 NFL draft, they wanted a difference maker.

Standing 6-foot-4, 254 pounds with a 4.58 40-yard dash, 127-inch broad jump, and 31 rep bench press, all of which rank in the 90th or better percentile according to Mockdraftabe, Verse has all of the tools to be an elite edge rusher regardless of the scheme, with talks of Defensive Rookie of the Year already abound in Southern California.

And yet, one aspect of Verse's game that has really emerged over his first four months in a blue and yellow uniform has been his vocal ability to take command of his teammates on the field while talking trash to the opposing team, as Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic noted on social media.

“I'm going to let (teammates) know, I got you. I'm never going to demean you,” Rodrigue wrote on social media. “Now when it's somebody in a different colored jersey that's a whole different conversation. That's my true personality, but I feel like I have two different sorts of leadership in that way.”

Widely celebrated for his larger-than-life personality in addition to his freakish athletic abilities, Verse is the sort of player fans latch onto, coaches love to celebrate, and social media managers instantly turn to for engaging content, as the Florida State product simply lights up a screen whenever he's in front of the camera. While no one would hold it against him if he simply showed up for work, did his job, and went home at the end of the night, developing into a vocal defensive leader who can lift up his teammates and tear down foes is a much-welcomed addition to the Rams' roster, as much like Rodrigue pointed out, they haven't had a player like that since universal fan favorite Jalen Ramsey left for South Beach after the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay loves the chemistry between his Rams rookies



Speaking with reporters on Friday ahead of the Rams' preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys, formally reflected on what he's seen from not only Verse but his Florida State teammate, Braden Fiske, so far during camp.

Has all of the talk of the duo's instant chemistry been overblown, with both Verse and Fiske having to learn a new scheme with all of the ups and downs that go along with it? Or have they really continued to shine when playing next to each other, with the two-man game translating far more seamlessly than even the most hopeful fans may have expected?

In McVay's opinion, it's so far, so good, as their ability to play off of each other really has been as advertised.

“I think when they rush together. I think what you saw a lot when they were at Florida State is just the comfort where you could see they had a little bit of ownership and autonomy, especially in the known pass situations to be able to play off of one another with some of the two-man games,” Sean McVay told reporters. “They attracted a lot of attention. That showed up at different parts of the offseason and different parts of training camp when they've been able to be on the same side, but they still are playing within the structure and the framework of what we're trying to get done with all eleven [players]. There's kind of that unspoken agreement. I've heard them both kind of talk about that nonverbal communication, that rapport that's established. [It's] no different than a quarterback [and] receiver or a guard and center or guard and tackle. It's been pretty fun to watch those guys continue to grow, and a lot of work to be done as well.”

So, does chemistry between teammates actually translate from the NCAA to the NFL? In McVay's opinion, the answer is yes, as the duo serve as a quality example of relationships translating from one arena to another.

“I think just the comfort. There are so many new things for them. Just the comfort and the familiarity with a face that you've gone to work with [and] that you trust,” McVay declared. “They've built a relationship. I think they positively push one another, but I think this class as a whole is really reflective of the types of guys that we want. Certainly, those two guys are great examples.”

Should the Rams start drafting whole position groups from college teams moving forward, say, a guard and tackle from the same offensive line grouping or two safeties from the same school? I mean, probaby not, but hey, you never know: if Verse and Fiske really blow up this fall, maybe NFL GMs will follow in Les Snead's lead heading into the future.