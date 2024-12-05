Kobie Turner, defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, recently traded in his football gear for an elaborate costume on Fox's The Masked Singer. Known for his skills on the field, Turner took on the stage name “Goo” as he competed in the celebrity singing competition, showcasing his vocal chops, NYTimes reports. Throughout the season, Turner wowed viewers with a diverse song list, which included hits like Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” The Animals’ “The House of the Rising Sun,” and Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent.”

Expand Tweet

Turner made it all the way to the quarterfinals, impressing both judges and fans with his unexpected vocal talent. In his final performance, he tackled “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls but found himself in a sudden-death sing-off with Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” where he fell short of advancing to the semifinals. Turner’s performances were full of passion and energy, proving he’s more than just an athlete.

Judge Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was able to guess Turner’s identity early on, crediting his national anthem performance at a Lakers game as a key clue. Fellow judge Robin Thicke was also on the right track, guessing Rams legend Aaron Donald before the reveal. Turner’s unmasking was a moment of pride, especially for him, as he used the experience to show fans there’s more to athletes than their on-field persona.

A Lifelong Passion for Music

Turner’s appearance on The Masked Singer was not just about singing—it was about showcasing a passion that’s been a part of his life for years. As he explained after his reveal, music has always been an integral part of who he is. In high school, Turner had to choose between a future in football or music. He excelled in both, running three a cappella groups and participating in choir while still being a standout athlete. At Richmond, he pursued a double major in mathematics and music, earning the nickname “The Conductor” from his teammates.

“Music has been a huge part of my life since I was a kid,” Turner said. “My biggest goal with being an athlete is to be able to show we’re so much more than just athletes. There’s so much more to all of us.”

His journey with music hasn’t ended with his football career. As a Rams player, Turner regularly shares his musical talents on TikTok, where his posts, including one of him dancing to the Wicked soundtrack, have garnered millions of views. Turner has also performed the national anthem at Lakers and Kings games, further establishing his musical presence in Los Angeles.

This experience on The Masked Singer allowed Turner to pursue his love for music on a larger stage, proving that athletes like him are more than just their sport. With his debut behind him, Turner’s journey in both football and music is only just beginning.