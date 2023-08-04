The 2023 NFL season hasn't even started yet, but some players across the league have suffered some brutal injuries, and one such guy is Cooper Kupp. The Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver only played in nine games last season after suffering a high ankle sprain that required surgery, and was looking to make a big return after LA's disappointing 2022 campaign.

Unfortunately for Kupp, he already has picked up another injury during the Rams training camp action, as a recent hamstring injury is expected to keep him out a few weeks. According to Los Angeles' offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, though, Kupp is operating on a day-to-day timeline, making many folks believe that he could end up returning to action sooner rather than later.

Via Adam Schefter:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Rams’ OC Mike LaFleur on the status of WR Cooper Kupp, who hurt his hamstring this week: ‘He’s day-to-day. He'll be back in the right time and stuff like that. So he is just going through the rehab process, but he's day-to-day. He'll be alright.'”

Kupp is such a crucial piece to the Rams passing attack that his absence could completely derail their offense if he is forced to miss time. Luckily, it doesn't sound like his injury is going to keep him out for an excessively long period of time, with LaFleur's timeline even making it seem like he will be back sooner rather than later. Kupp's injury status bears watching, but it looks like this won't hold him out for as long as it was initially expected to.