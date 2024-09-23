The Cooper Kupp-less Los Angeles Rams pulled off a stunning upset against NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, rallying from a 14-point deficit to secure a 27-24 victory.

“Big competes! Big win!!!” said Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He was inactive for the game against the 49ers due to an ankle injury.

This victory will significantly impact the Rams' season outlook, easing concerns that arose from a roster plagued by injuries.

Both teams faced significant challenges, missing key offensive playmakers due to injuries. The 49ers played without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, while the Rams were sidelined without Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Tyler Higbee.

Additionally, the Rams' inactive list included running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Geron Christian, and tight end Davis Allen, who has a back issue.

The Los Angeles Rams biggest second-half comeback since 2006

The Rams found themselves trailing the San Francisco 49ers by 14 points in the second half and were still down by double digits midway through the fourth quarter.

Kyren Williams rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, marking his third of the day, with 1:51 left on the clock. Joshua Karty then capped off the thrilling comeback for Los Angeles with a 37-yard field goal just 2 seconds before the final whistle, as the Rams outscored the 49ers 20-3 in the last 19 minutes of the game.

The Rams (1-2) achieved their largest second-half comeback since 2006, securing their second consecutive win over the 49ers (1-2) after previously losing nine of their last ten encounters with their NFC West rivals.

Williams scored a touchdown pass and rushed for two more, helping the Rams avoid their first 0-3 start under Sean McVay in impressive fashion. Stafford threw for 221 yards, while Tutu Atwell recorded four receptions for 93 yards.

Jauan Jennings achieved career highs with 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers, marking the first time since 2018 that they lost a lead of 14 points or more.

Purdy targeted Jennings, who snagged two touchdown passes in the first quarter and added another in the third, making him the first 49ers wide receiver to catch three TDs in a game since Terrell Owens in 2001.

The Rams clawing back against the 49ers

While the Rams reignited their season hopes, the defending NFC champions, the 49ers found themselves frustrated, falling under .500 for the first time since Brock Purdy took over as their starting quarterback in 2022.

The 49ers were ahead 24-14 midway through the fourth quarter, but Jake Moody's 55-yard field goal attempt fell short with 2:43 left on the clock. Stafford connected with Atwell for a 50-yard gain to the San Francisco 5-yard line, and Williams punched it in two plays later.

San Francisco tried multiple laterals after time ran out, but the last play concluded on the Rams’ sideline. Purdy recorded 292 passing yards in the Super Bowl contenders' second straight road defeat, having lost to Minnesota the previous week.

On the defensive front, the Rams have faced multiple injuries in their secondary. This made it crucial for the Los Angeles pass rush to step up and reduce the coverage time needed by the defensive backs. Rookie defensive linemen Braden Fiske and Jared Verse are adapting to the NFL game at a remarkably rapid pace.

Rams Coach Sean McVay's no-excuses mentality has influenced his team, making it rewarding to witness them achieve one of the most memorable victories of the season.

LA showcased their toughness and resolve in this matchup, clinching the victory in the end. Although a 1-2 record isn't what they aimed for, this win gives them an opportunity to even things up in Week 4.