In a week that's been full of travesty for the Los Angeles Rams and those within the affected area of the wildfires across California, Sean McVay's team doesn't appear rattled at all. Though this game didn't necessarily involve the Rams, there was a moment following Sunday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions that became bulletin board material for Sean McVay's team heading into the Wild Card round. In the post-game handshake between Dan Campbell and Kevin O'Connell, the Lion's head coach made a comment that the Rams haven't taken lightly, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic on X.

“There’s a printed screenshot in the Rams locker room above a door of Dan Campbell telling Kevin O’Connell ‘I’ll see you in two weeks,' ” Rodrigue wrote.

Now, Campbell might've just been making a friendly comment, as there was a chance the Lions could've been the No. 5 seed had they lost in Week 18. Instead, the Vikings lost, moving them from a first-place battle all the way down to fifth place.

So, as the Rams look to defeat the Vikings on Monday Night at State Farm Stadium, they have some added bulletin board material from the No. 1 seed Lions.

That isn't the only thing motivating the Rams, as one of their former players set a tradition that's still followed to this day, per Rodrigue on X.

“Also, as per playoff tradition established in 2021 by Von Miller, a Lombardi Trophy replica is on the training table in the locker room, with a written message that it represents ‘football heaven,' ” Rodrigue wrote.

Although Miller is no longer with the team, his playoff traditions are still part of the Rams' postseason process.

While little things like this might not impact the game much, it'd be wrong to say there's no significance at all.

With the playoffs being such a competitive time for each team fighting for the Lombardi Trophy, any competitive advantage matters, including the idea that your opponent has a cakewalk to the second round.

Although the Rams might be underdogs in this playoff matchup, their bulletin board material could catapult them over the Vikings on Monday night in the Wild Card round.