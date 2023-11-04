The Los Angeles Rams have added a quarterback to the roster due to Matthew Stafford's injury status heading into Week 9.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face off against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 9 matchup. However, it's not clear if Matthew Stafford will be available, making it an interesting matchup on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford is currently dealing with a thumb injury and is deemed questionable for the contest. For that reason, the Rams have promoted quarterback Dresser Winn from the practice squad just in case Stafford can't play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Rams promoted QB Dresser Winn from their practice squad to their active roster to provide depth with Matthew Stafford questionable for Sunday due to his thumb injury.”

Winn is a mostly unknown quarterback who took a non-traditional route to the NFL. He played college ball at the University of Tennessee at Martin and also participated in the Canadian Football League playing for the Edmonton Elks. The Rams originally signed Dresser Winn as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He's not guaranteed to play on Sunday, as the Rams have not ruled Matthew Stafford out. Even so, LA is definitely making sure they have a back up option just in case.

As for Stafford, he's had a roller coaster of a season so far. He's been able to connect with star receivers Cooker Kupp and Puka Nacua often. However, it hasn't really translated to many wins.

On the season, Stafford has accumulated 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions through eight games. Matthew Stafford is still the Rams' best option at quarterback, but his thumb injury is certainly causing problems for LA.

Look for an injury update by Sunday morning, as it sounds like Stafford is a game time decision.