The Los Angeles Rams are still in pole position for the NFC West division title. LA is 9-6 heading into Week 17 and can stay ahead in the NFC West division standings by winning their matchup against the Cardinals. The Rams also have an outside chance of clinching the playoffs this weekend if everything falls their way.

The playoff clinching scenarios for the Rams in Week 17 are very complicated. It is good news that LA can still clinch the division despite Seattle's win on Thursday night. However, the NFC West division will likely come down to Week 18 either way.

The Rams can clinch the NFC West title on Sunday by capturing the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. To accomplish this on Sunday, the Rams need at least three-and-a-half wins from the following teams in Week 17:

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers

This would obviously require a lot of luck, but there is still a chance that everything could break their way.

Even if the Rams do not get enough help in Week 17, they still have a great chance to make the postseason by beating the Seahawks in Week 18.

How does the Rams' strength of victory tiebreaker work?

So how does the strength of victory tiebreaker actually work?

Essentially, it works by adding up the record of the opponents that each team has defeated. When deciding the tiebreaker, whichever team has defeated opponents with more wins will win.

The strength of victory tiebreaker is not commonly used. That's because it falls in line as the fifth step in the NFL's tiebreaking procedures.

The Rams have a good shot of winning this tiebreaker either way because they have wins over the Vikings (13 wins) and Bills (12 wins) this season. Meanwhile, the best opponent the Seahawks have beaten is the Broncos (9 wins).

Next up for the Rams is a Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals.