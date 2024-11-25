The Los Angeles Rams took a disappointing loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, and it was the defense that fell short. Saquon Barkley continued his MVP season, as he rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Rams didn't have anything for him. After the game, Jared Verse spoke about Barkley and what he was doing on the field.

“He’s a different type of player,” Verse said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never seen a running back like that.”

Though they may have been mesmerized by what Barkley was doing, it was still embarrassing for the defense to give up that many rushing yards in a game.

“Any time an opponent gets [314] rushing yards, like that’s embarrassing,” Kobie Turner said. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Rams are trying to make a playoff push, and they're going to have to play better if they want to win games down the stretch of the season.

Rams can't contain Saquon Barkley on SNF

In the second half of the game, Saquon Barkley broke through for a 70-yard and a 72-yard touchdown, which pretty much put the game out of reach in what was just a 13-7 lead for the Eagles going into halftime. After the game, head coach Sean McVay gave Barkley his flowers and also noted that they planned on stopping the running back this game, but did not succeed.

“That’s why he’s had, arguably, an MVP type of season so far,” McVay said. “There’s humbling nights like this in football. It’s all about how you respond. I do know that this team has the capability to be able to respond.”

The Rams' offense wasn't able to get much momentum throughout the game either, and it started when they fumbled within the 20-yard line on their first drive of the game.

Even though they took a tough loss, the Rams still have a chance to win their division since the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals lost. With six games left, every week matters and the Rams are going to have to lock in.

“Our division is wide open, so that’s a good thing to look forward to,” Quentin Lake said. “Obviously, now it’s kind of like a win-or-go-home mentality.”

“It’s starting to get to the point where, it’s like it’s crunch time for us,” Michael Hoecht said.

There's no doubt that the Rams have the team to make a run, and it'll be interesting to see where they finish when the season is over.