After disruptive performances in each of his first two games, Los Angeles Rams rookie EDGE Jared Verse (+320) is the new betting favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Verse surpassed Minnesota Vikings EDGE Dallas Turner (+650). Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy (+650) also moved up the odds table.

Verse, the Rams' 2024 first-round pick, has 11 combined tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two QB hits to start the season. He's also tallied two hurries and four pressures. PFF has also graded him at 78.7 overall and an 80.9 run grade. Verse is one of the few bright spots on a Rams' defense that's allowed the second-most points (67).

The retirement of Aaron Donald, a future Hall of Famer, seems to have created a negative ripple effect across the defense. Measuring the greatness or impact of one of the all-time greats at the position is difficult. The absence of the four-time AP Defensive Player of the Year has created a vacuum upfront that the Rams are trying to fill with Verse and 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about his expectations for both rookie defenders before Week 1.

“Certainly, and I think you guys know this, I don't look at stats at all really in terms of what production is. It's alright, what's your responsibility within each given play? The beauty of football is each play has its own individual story behind it. A guy could make a great play, but it ends up being statistically where, hey, I funnel it.

“I set an edge back, but now here comes Kobie Turner funneling down the line of scrimmage. He ends up being able to cap it off. [I'm] looking for consistency and those guys just playing their game snap in and snap out and enjoying the moment.”

Playing in a 3-4 means Fiske is more often tasked with occupying gaps, sealing the edges and has fewer pass-rushing opportunities. Through two games, he has eight combined tackles, two hurries and two pressures.

It's too early to say, but the Los Angeles Rams' poor record and underperforming defense could hurt Verse's chances of winning the award. The Rams' offense will also be without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for some time.

Past Defensive Rookies of the Year and their performances

Speaking of Donald, he won DROY in 2014 with the then-St. Louis Rams. That's the same number that Rams' DT Kobie Turner had in his rookie season last year. The record for most sacks by a rookie is 14.5 by Tennessee Titans star Jevon Kearse in 1999. That record is made more impressive by the fact that Kearse was a defensive tackle. There's a reason why they called him “The Freak.”

In 2007, San Francisco 49ers LB Patrick Willis set the record for most tackles by a rookie with 136. He also took home the DROY hardware that year.

The record for the most interceptions by a rookie is held by another Rams legend, Dick “Night Train” Lane. He collected 14 interceptions in 1952. Lane's performance predates the award, as the Associated Press didn't begin giving out the award until 1967.