Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game

The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

As the Rams prepare to face a Panthers team that just fired their head coach, they will likely have Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald on the field. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kupp and Donald are listed as questionable with foot injuries but are expected to play. Tight end Tyler Higbee, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is also expected to play.

#Rams WR Cooper Kupp (foot), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle), and DT Aaron Donald (foot) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play, I'm told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Kupp is once again putting up stellar production. His 49 catches lead the NFL by a strong margin and his 527 receiving yards and four touchdowns are also among the best in the league. The Rams’ offense runs through him, especially because of Matthew Stafford’s injury and uncertainty with the team’s running back group.

Meanwhile, Donald has 21 tackles, 4.0 sacks and a forced fumble so far this season. The Rams superstar decided to run it back with the Rams instead of retiring this offseason and is looking to make his decision count.

Neither Rams superstar was a full participant in practice as the end of the week approached. Against a seemingly helpless Rams team rolling with P.J. Walker, the Rams could rediscover the mojo they had last season and use it as a springboard to playing high-level ball again.