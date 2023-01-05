By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams became the protagonists in the movie that was the 2021-22 NFL season. With head coach Sean McVay at the helm and Matthew Stafford directing traffic, the Rams managed to pull off the unthinkable and win the Super Bowl, only their second in franchise history. While the odds of repeating as champions are razor-thin, plenty still expected the Rams to remain a playoff team at the very least, with the major fixtures of their championship-winning roster still in town.

Alas, fast forward to almost 11 months following their Super Bowl victory, and the Rams are, not only on the outside looking in on the playoffs, but they are also one of the worst teams in the NFC with a 5-11 record entering the last gameweek of the season. With their season all but lost, Sean McVay opened up on just how difficult this season has been for the reigning champions.

“This year has been, in my opinion, a professional failure. It’s been humbling. It’s been challenging,” McVay told reporters, per Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

These kinds of seasons happen, even to purported championship contenders. Nevertheless, McVay is right in that, relative to expectations, the Rams have, indeed, fallen short by a huge margin this season. Injuries to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald haven’t helped matters at all.

Still, with the championship core still intact for next season, perhaps the Rams could enter next season with a collective chip on their shoulders. The only hope now is that the Rams could avoid the injury bug so they could wash away the stench of their year-long championship hangover.