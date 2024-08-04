On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams made a key decision regarding their offensive line depth by releasing veteran center Brian Allen, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter. The news comes after it was reported that Allen had suffered a calf injury which had placed him on the injured reserve list for the Rams.

Allen played his college football at Michigan State University and was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played six seasons for Los Angeles and played a vital role in helping the team reach the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season, where they eventually defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

In fact, in that 2022 season, Allen was the starter for the team, and was even named a Pro Bowl alternate, but decided not to participate due to the team playing in the big game.

Injuries hampered him the following season before he was ultimately beaten out for the starting job by fellow Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton in 2023.

As for the Rams, Los Angeles is looking for as many ways to protect aging quarterback Matthew Stafford as possible heading into this season, an area where they were at times less than stellar during the 2023 sesason.

Stafford remains one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL but is naturally a higher injury risk due to his age and history of injuries at the position.

Los Angeles is coming off of a playoff appearance after an up and down but ultimately relatively successful 2021-22 season two years removed from their Super Bowl victory. Stafford played an instrumental role in guiding Los Angeles back to the postseason stage despite some roster instability at times.

The Rams will get an immediate chance to avenge their playoff loss vs the Lions when they face Detroit for the first game of the season on September 8 on the road in prime time.