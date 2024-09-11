The Los Angeles Rams took a tough loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2. As Sean McVay and company prepare for Week 2, Los Angeles has brought in some extra cornerback help.

The Rams have signed Ahkello Witherspoon, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The terms of the contract have not yet been revealed.

It will be a reunion for Witherspoon and the Rams after he started all 17 games for Los Angeles in 2023. In that time, the defensive back set new career-highs in tackles (52), passes defended (14) and interceptions (three). Over his entire seven-year NFL career, Witherspoon has made 204 tackles, 49 passes defended and 11 interceptions.

In their 26-20 loss to the Lions, the Rams held Jared Goff to a modest 18-of-28 passing for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, Los Angeles did allow a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. Furthermore, they allowed a crucial 18 yard pass to Sam LaPorta on the final drive of regulation.

It certainly wasn't the worst showing for Los Angeles, but the Rams know they need to be at their best to reach their lofty playoff goals. They firmly believe that Witherspoon helps get them closer to where they want to be defensively.

Furthermore, the defensive back already has a strong understanding of how the team wants to operate. Chris Shula might be the new defensive coordinator, he has been on the staff since 2017. Witherspoon should feel comfortable playing in his scheme.

Ultimately, losing your season opener to a team that went to the NFC Championship is nothing to lose sleep over. The Rams aren't hitting the panic button, just recognizing what Ahkello Witherspoon brings to their organization.

Being without a team for as long as he was, it may take some time for Witherspoon to get up to speed. But once he does get on the gridiron, the Rams are hopefully he can put up a performance similar to 2023's once more.