After starting their season out with a win, the Los Angeles Rams have now lost back-to-back weeks. As they prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Rams were hoping for some good news on their banged up offensive line.

Unfortunately, Sean McVay seemed to muddy the waters a bit when it came to LA's offensive line plans. He stated that left tackle Alaric Jackson would likely be a game-time decision, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. McVay didn't confirm or deny if Joe Noteboom would move to LT if Jackson can't go nor if Kevin Dotson will get an opportunity.

If the Rams want to be successful this season, keeping Matt Stafford upright in the pocket will be crucial. So far, Los Angeles is in the middle of the NFL pack in that regard, allowing seven sacks. While they're no where near the Washington Commanders' 19, they've still allowed more sacks than 12 franchises.

Alaric Jackson has been with the Rams since 2021 and started all three of the team's games this season. He has 15 appearances and nine starts over his entire NFL career. Clearly the Rams believed Jackson was ready to take the next step forward.

There's still a chance that Jackson will be able to continue his audition in Week 4. McVay didn't rule him out completely. But as a game-time decision, Los Angeles will need to be ready with a backup plan should Jackson be forced to miss the game. It seems like McVay has one, he just isn't revealing it yet.