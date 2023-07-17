It's no secret that the 2022 season was frustrating for many members of the Los Angeles Rams organization. The team had the worst-ever season for a defending Super Bowl champion and everything that could have gone wrong did.

With the start of a new season approaching, apparently some frustration has leaked into the offseason. That may include some off-the-field issues with quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to Colin Cowherd. Cowherd said on his show that the Rams wanted to restructure Stafford's contract this offseason, a move with which the QB did not agree.

“I was told by a source I trust that they wanted to redo his contract. He wasn’t interested. It limits what they can do and they were frustrated with him,” Cowherd said. “And I could also see them next year taking a quarterback because the way to catch up in this league with personnel is rookie quarterback, go buy four good players.”

The Rams could be coming to a crossroads with their franchise quarterback as the pair enters a third season of partnership. Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension in March 2022. The contract had not yet fully kicked in yet before this season, meaning the Rams were asking Stafford to restructure before a $30 million bonus was handed out in the spring.

It's understandable for the Rams to be frustrated if Stafford is being completely unreasonable, but LA did all of this to itself. The franchise mortgaged the future to become immediate contenders and it paid off in year one with Stafford under center. It remains to be seen if the 2023 Rams will be closer to the 2022 or 2021 version of the team. The way Matthew Stafford plays will likely have a huge impact on which way that pendulum swings.