Coming off of their Super Bowl conquest, the Los Angeles Rams had to prepare for the following season with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford injured. The veteran QB had an injured elbow, which limited his offseason practice and led to a very disappointing season.

This offseason, Stafford is more able to practice with the Rams and is making a good difference, according to Dan Greenspan of ESPN. Although he only got a limited number of throws in, it's more than he did last offseason. And he's very pleased with that.

“It’s nice,” Stafford said, via ESPN. “You know, I love to be out here and practice and compete, play with these guys. So it’s tough to sit on the sideline like I did last year for so much time and not getting any kind of reps, so it was great to get a bunch of reps this offseason. I feel good and excited about getting back in July.”

Just about nothing went right for the Rams last season as they won just five games and saw tons of injuries. Stafford played only nine games and was not very good in them anyway. The biggest thing going for the 35-year-old now is health. Rams head coach Sean McVay is extremely happy to have Stafford back on the field, saying that it's a “night and day” difference with the veteran star on the field with the team.

“I don’t think I realized it or anybody, and he would never say it because he’s so tough, the amount of pain that he was working through, how limited he was,” McVay said, via ESPN. “But to have our quarterback, the command, the way that he really elevates [the team], his communication skills, it’s been huge for us. He makes a significant difference.”

The Rams lost a lot of key free agents and traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins but they should be able to bounce back from a losing season. Cooper Kupp is still around and with a healthy Matthew Stafford, an improved offensive line and wide receiver depth with guys like Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, TuTu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua, Los Angeles could take a step forward back into playoff contention.