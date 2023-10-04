The Los Angeles Rams are riding high off their overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday and are likely to get star wide receiver Cooper Kupp back this week. Who will be throwing him the ball may be somewhat of a question though.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford injured his hip in the win and is expected to take it lightly in practice this week, according to Dianna Russini. His game status may come down to him being able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday, but even then the Rams may opt to trot out a limping Stafford despite him not practicing.

The Rams certainly could use Stafford as they host the Philadelphia Eagles this week. That game has the potential to become a shootout and the Rams would feel a lot better about that if Stafford was under center.

Though Stafford is second in the league in passing yards, his 3-to-5 touchdown to interception ratio is not what the Rams had in mind. This is a make-or-break season for Stafford and the Rams and anything less than a playoff push could spell the end of an era for LA.

If Stafford can't play, Brett Rypien is in line to start. Rypien has three NFL starts under his belt, going 2-1 in those games with the Denver Broncos. It would be the ninth game Stafford has missed in the last two seasons.

The Rams will have more clarity on Matthew Stafford's injury later in the week, leaving fans to ponder a little longer whether the QB will suit up for Sunday or not.