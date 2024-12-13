In the National Football League, there are all different sorts of statement wins. Just ask the Los Angeles Rams, because within the last five days, they've had two of them. On Sunday, the Rams welcomed the Buffalo Bills to SoFi Stadium and won in what is thus far the highest scoring game of the season. Then, on Thursday night at a rainy Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Los Angeles emerged with an ugly 12-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Two statements, one week. Not bad.

After the win, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke about how this team was able to overcome the adversity once again and earn a hard-fought divisional win that puts LA in good position to make the postseason for the sixth time in eight seasons under head coach Sean McVay.

After the game, Sean McVay echoed what Stafford had to say about finding ways to win.

“What’s really cool is this team has found a bunch of different ways to be able to win football games,” Sean McVay said, according to the Associated Press. “You come off a 44-42 game the other day and then you win 12-6. Our group did what they needed to do to be able to get it done.”

Even though neither team put up spectacular offensive numbers, it was Los Angeles that proved to be better prepared for the wet conditions in Northern California. The Rams outgained the 49ers by over 100 yards, didn't commit a turnover, and they won the time of possession battle. In the 2nd half alone, the Rams had possession of the ball for over 20 minutes, wearing down the 49ers defense and putting nine points on the board, which proved to be plenty in a game in which San Francisco only mustered six.

On the other side of the ball, a Rams defense that was in the bottom ten in the league in points and yards allowed put forth what was by far their best performance of the year. Sure, the conditions made life difficult for Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for just 142 yards, his second-lowest total of the season. But the Rams D also held the 49ers to just 3.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Stafford completed 16-of-27 passes for 160 yards, and Kyren Williams topped the 100-yard mark on the ground.

Now, Los Angeles finds themselves in a position where they do control their own destiny. A manageable schedule down the stretch gives Rams fans reason to believe that after a sluggish 1-4 start, this team could be ready to crash the party in the NFC side of the Playoffs.